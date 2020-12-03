Difference between revisions of "Allanah"

Allanah is a Zimbabwean musician well known for her cover of the hit song Mebo by Obert Chari. She is also known for featuring on Poptain's hit song Fadza Mutengi.

Background

Allanah was born Tiny Machivenyika in Chitungwiza. She was married in 2015 but divorced her husband in 2018 for being abusive. In an interview with The Standard, Allanah said she almost quit her career as a musician as a result of the marriage.

Allanah said:

After getting married in 2015, I lived a rough life and my husband then did not want me to be a musician whereas he was pursuing a career as a music producer and so I had to stay at home.

