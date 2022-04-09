Difference between revisions of "Alliance For The People's Agenda"
Latest revision as of 16:08, 9 April 2022
|Alliance for People's Agenda
|Leader
|Nkosana Moyo
|President
|Nkosana Moyo
|Founder
|Nkosana Moyo
The Alliance for the Peoples Agenda (APA) is a political party in Zimbabwe . It's stated aim is to "form the new government of Zimbabwe and to restore Zimbabwe to a place of honour among nations." APA's founder, Dr. Nkosana Moyo, defines it as a movement.
APA Pillars
- National cohesion (unity): building a nation where every citizen feels that they belong
- National institutions (freedom): reforming institutions so that they serve the nation not political parties
- Service delivery (work): insisting on a civil service with a best in class performance culture
- Meritocracy: giving responsibility to those who possess the requisite skills to deliver on responsibilities. The party has, zero tolerance for cronyism, patronage and nepotism
- Sound economic management: build a modern and prosperous society through job and wealth creation, research and development for global competitiveness
Foreign Policy
APA’s foreign policy will be based on five basic principles: –
- Zimbabwe’s interests topmost
- African solidarity and economic integration
- Respect for the sovereignty of other countries
- Resolution of disputes through respectful engagement
- Responsible global citizenship
Campaign Strategy
APA relied on various unique tactics in the 2018 general elections campaign.The tactics ranged from not wearing branded t-shirts, door to door campaigns, interface public rallies and one on one engagements with the electorate.
Not wearing branded t-shirts
Alliance for People's agenda's leader Nkosana Moyo said that his party was not going to hold rallies and barred its supporters from wearing branded party regalia a move which was meant to protect its supporters. Nkosana Moyo said
T-shirts are like uniforms and with uniforms, you are saying you belong to a certain group.We want to build a united Zimbabwe.If I say I want to give you T-shirts, I don't have the money so I will end up seeking donations and to me, that's not good
Door to door campaigns
APA relied on door to door campaigns and targeted sporting events, funerals, and public gatherings.
Interface Public Rallies
APA relied on Public interface rallies which convened under the banner 'Crafting a youth agenda.
One on one engagements
Alliance for People's Agenda relied on one on one engagements with the electorate as its leader Nkosana Moyo was seen engaging people in various public places in Zimbabwe.