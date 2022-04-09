Difference between revisions of "Alliance For The People's Agenda"

*Sound economic management: build a modern and prosperous society through job and wealth creation, research and development for global competitiveness

The '''Alliance for the Peoples Agenda''' (APA) is a political party in [[ Zimbabwe ]] . It's stated aim is to "form the new government of Zimbabwe and to restore Zimbabwe to a place of honour among nations." APA's founder, Dr. [[Nkosana Moyo]], defines it as a movement.

APA Pillars

National cohesion (unity): building a nation where every citizen feels that they belong

Foreign Policy

APA’s foreign policy will be based on five basic principles: –

Zimbabwe’s interests topmost

African solidarity and economic integration

Respect for the sovereignty of other countries

Resolution of disputes through respectful engagement

Responsible global citizenship

Campaign Strategy

APA relied on various unique tactics in the 2018 general elections campaign.The tactics ranged from not wearing branded t-shirts, door to door campaigns, interface public rallies and one on one engagements with the electorate.

Not wearing branded t-shirts

Alliance for People's agenda's leader Nkosana Moyo said that his party was not going to hold rallies and barred its supporters from wearing branded party regalia a move which was meant to protect its supporters. Nkosana Moyo said

T-shirts are like uniforms and with uniforms, you are saying you belong to a certain group.We want to build a united Zimbabwe.If I say I want to give you T-shirts, I don't have the money so I will end up seeking donations and to me, that's not good

Door to door campaigns

APA relied on door to door campaigns and targeted sporting events, funerals, and public gatherings.

Interface Public Rallies

APA relied on Public interface rallies which convened under the banner 'Crafting a youth agenda.

One on one engagements

