Difference between revisions of "Alois Mazhandu"

In July 2018, Alois Mazhandu was elected to Ward 26 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 932 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Gutu RDC with 932 votes, beating Aindrea Zimuto of MDC-Alliance with 620 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]