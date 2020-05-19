Difference between revisions of "Alois Moyo"

The next production '''Steinstunde der Menschheit''' was a little parable about God and the world. Does God live in the church? Did the first humans come from Africa and were they Communists? Why are blacks not white and whites not black? These kind of difficult simple questions are treated by the two actors Guido Meyer and Alois Moyo in the fashion of classic storytelling. The outcome is an amusing but thoughtful play.

Background

Moyo was born on 28 October 1966 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

He has been working as an actor in theater, film and TV for the last 25 years. He was one of the co-founders of Amakhosi Township Square Cultural Center (ATSCC) in Zimbabwe. Amakhosi started in 1980 as a karate-club and turned into a cultural institution in Zimbabwe with outstanding productions nationally and internationally. As Home-Base-Coordinator he was responsible for the in-house program with workshops for theatre, music and dance, improvisation and movement at ATSCC.

Since then he has played main roles in all Amakhosi Productions as well as roles in TV, film and radio in Zimbabwe, Europe and USA. In 1992 he got the chance to play an African boxer and freedom fighter in the american movie "Power of One" directed by John Avildsen as co-star besides Stephen Dorff and Daniel Craig. Since 2005 he has been living in Germany and work as an actor for theatre, film and TV.

His first production in German was called Afrika Montage dealing with moment-shots from the present-day life in Africa. About the hopes and dreams of Africans years after independence and the great promises ... of course, accompanied by drums, dancing and singing.

The next production Steinstunde der Menschheit was a little parable about God and the world. Does God live in the church? Did the first humans come from Africa and were they Communists? Why are blacks not white and whites not black? These kind of difficult simple questions are treated by the two actors Guido Meyer and Alois Moyo in the fashion of classic storytelling. The outcome is an amusing but thoughtful play.

Filmography

Actor

Tatort (TV Series) (2015)

Großstadtrevier (TV Series) (2015)

Blindgänger (TV Movie) (2015)

Der Bestatter (TV Series) (2013)

Heiter bis tödlich - Fuchs und Gans (TV Series) (2013)

Ein starkes Team (TV Series) (2012)

Iron Sky (2012)

Heiter bis tödlich - Henker & Richter (TV Series) (2012)

Verbotene Liebe (TV Series) (2010-2011)

Die Käserei in Goldingen (TV Movie) (2010)

Rausch (Short) (2010)

Der Dicke (TV Series) (2009)

Spuren (Short) (2009)

The Power of One (1992)

TV

Stitsha (2000)

Sinjalo (2002)

Amakorokoza as Spider (2005-06)

Traces (2008)

The Thick as Mbege (2009)

The dairy in Goldingen as Rashid (2009)

Intoxication as Laye (2010)

Forbidden Love as Fritz Sambu (2010)

Cheerful to deadly executioner & judge as Souleman Kone (2011)

A strong team as Laurent Sore (2011)

Fair to deadly fox & goose as Oba Obasiri (2012)

The Undertaker as Jaja (2012)

Duds as Kamali (2014)

Metropolitan area Amali means hope as Charles Gyan (2014)

Crime scene - burned as Bashir (2015)

Home is home as Adunbi Guambo (2015)

Theatre Productions

Steinstunde (2008)

Afrika Montage (2007)

Die Zofen (2005)

