Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Alpha College"

Page Discussion
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Alpha College''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Alpha College''' is in [[Chinhoyi]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 8: Line 8:
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Chinhoyi Show grounds, [[Chinhoyi]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 0772 272158. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
+
'''Email:''' http://alphacollege.org/ <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
+
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Alpha-College-Chinhoyi-338336399540539/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 22: Line 22:
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Usher Secondary School at 68th, with a 66.92% pass rate.
+
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Alpha College at 20th, with a 85.71% pass rate.
  
Student body, number and ages
 
Staff,
 
 
* courses offered, to what levels.  
 
* courses offered, to what levels.  
  
Line 39: Line 37:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
 
|title=Alpha College
 
|title=Alpha College
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
+
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland West Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png

Revision as of 13:12, 12 October 2021

Alpha College is in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Chinhoyi Show grounds, Chinhoyi.
Telephone: 0772 272158.
Cell:
Email: http://alphacollege.org/
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Alpha-College-Chinhoyi-338336399540539/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Alpha College at 20th, with a 85.71% pass rate.

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Alpha_College&oldid=111076"