Revision as of 13:12, 12 October 2021
Alpha College is in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Chinhoyi Show grounds, Chinhoyi.
Telephone: 0772 272158.
Cell:
Email: http://alphacollege.org/
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Alpha-College-Chinhoyi-338336399540539/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Alpha College at 20th, with a 85.71% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.