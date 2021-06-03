Difference between revisions of "Alpheus Chitakunye"
Alpheus Chitakunye is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner.
Notable Rulings
Justice Bere Application
In April 2020, Chitakunye dismissed an urgent application by Francis Bere in which he sought an order to stop the three-member tribunal from commencing an inquiry into alleged misconduct in the performance of his duty.
Mnangagwa on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), had appointed a three-member tribunal to decide on Bere’s suitability to continue holding office, following the commission’s sudden U-turn after initially clearing the Supreme Court judge in November 2019.
After hearing the arguments from Bere's and JSC's lawyers, Chitakunye then deferred his ruling.[1]
References
- ↑ CHARLES LAITON, Justice Bere’s application not urgent: Court, NewsDay, Published: April 17, 2020, Retrieved: June 3, 2021