(Created page with "'''Alpheus Chitakunye''' is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner. ==Notable Rulings== ===Justice Bere Application=== In April 2020, Chitakunye dismissed an urgent applicatio...")
 
Alpheus Chitakunye is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner.

Notable Rulings

Justice Bere Application

In April 2020, Chitakunye dismissed an urgent application by Francis Bere in which he sought an order to stop the three-member tribunal from commencing an inquiry into alleged misconduct in the performance of his duty.

Mnangagwa on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), had appointed a three-member tribunal to decide on Bere’s suitability to continue holding office, following the commission’s sudden U-turn after initially clearing the Supreme Court judge in November 2019.

After hearing the arguments from Bere's and JSC's lawyers, Chitakunye then deferred his ruling.[1]

