Alson Ranganai Mfiri is a Zimbabwean journalist known for being a news anchor on ZBC.
Career
In August 2020, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) appointed Alson Mfiri as acting head of news and current affairs, taking over from Gilbert Nyambabvu. Mfiri returned to the ZBC from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe where he was recruited by the then governor Gideon Gono as his spokesman. He returned to the ZBC in 2020 as director of special projects.[1]
References
- ↑ ZBC names Mfiri as acting head of news after Nyambabvu shunted, ZimLive, Published: August 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 5, 2021