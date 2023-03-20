Pindula

Alternative Environmental Service work out of Harare Show Grounds. They collect plastic, paper and cans for recycling.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: ZSG Building, Show Grounds, Harare.
Phone: Justine Nigel - 0775 221931, Ncube - 0719 841435.
Email: nigel@alternativegroupafrica.com;
Website:

Materials

May collect Paper, plastic and cans.

2020 - ±30 tons

