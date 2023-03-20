Alternative Environmental Service work out of Harare Show Grounds. They collect plastic, paper and cans for recycling.

Address: ZSG Building, Show Grounds, Harare.

Phone: Justine Nigel - 0775 221931, Ncube - 0719 841435.

Email: nigel@alternativegroupafrica.com;

Website:



Materials

May collect Paper, plastic and cans.

2020 - ±30 tons