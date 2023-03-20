Difference between revisions of "Alternative Environmental Service"
Alternative Environmental Service work out of Harare Show Grounds. They collect plastic, paper and cans for recycling.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: ZSG Building, Show Grounds, Harare.
Phone: Justine Nigel - 0775 221931, Ncube - 0719 841435.
Email: nigel@alternativegroupafrica.com;
Website:
Materials
May collect Paper, plastic and cans.
2020 - ±30 tons