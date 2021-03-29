Alum Mpofu

Alum Mpofu was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He collapsed and died on 28 March 2021 in Masvingo. His death was confirmed by a close family member.

Career

Mpofu made an inglorious exit from his brief stint as ZBC CEO in 2002 after he was allegedly caught in a “compromising position with a man” – outing him as a homosexual. He joined the ZBC from the South African Broadcasting Corporation where he headed their strategic research unit. [1]Tony Karaombo, ‘Patriot Act’ championing Zanu PF MP Alum Mpofu dies after collapsing at home, ZimLive, Published: March 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>

He disappeared from the public eye for years only to resurface as an aspiring Zanu PF legislator in 2018. At the time of his death, Mpofu was a Zanu-PF legislator for Mberengwa South.[2]

Before his death in March 2021, Mpofu had moved a motion in parliament for the introduction of some form of a “Patriot Act” to punish citizens who “make it their duty to spend hours and hours crafting counter-narratives that are negative with all intent and purpose intended to harm the country’s positive good reputation.”[1]

Homosexual Controversy

In 2002 Mpofu was chained to a fire hydrant by a security guard at a popular Harare night club after being found in a homosexual act with a man in a corridor. He was released after the owner Pearson Mbalekwa – who was a Zanu PF MP at the time – was called to intervene.

Death

Alum Mpofu collapsed at his home in Masvingo and was rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead some moments later. A close family member said Mpofu's cause of death was kidney failure. Mpofu had been unwell since 2020 and had been in and out of hospital seeking medical attention.[2]