Alum Mpofu

Alum Mpofu was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He collapsed and died on 28 March 2021 in Masvingo. His death was confirmed by a close family member.

Personal Details

Death: Alum Mpofu collapsed at his home in Masvingo and was rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead some moments later. A close family member said Mpofu's cause of death was kidney failure. Mpofu had been unwell since 2020 and had been in and out of hospital seeking medical attention. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mpofu made an inglorious exit from his brief stint as ZBC CEO in 2002 after he was allegedly caught in a “compromising position with a man” – outing him as a homosexual. He joined the ZBC from the South African Broadcasting Corporation where he headed their strategic research unit. [2]

He disappeared from the public eye for years only to resurface as an aspiring Zanu PF legislator in 2018. At the time of his death, Mpofu was a Zanu-PF legislator for Mberengwa South.[1]

Before his death in March 2021, Mpofu had moved a motion in Parliament for the introduction of some form of a “Patriot Act” to punish citizens who “make it their duty to spend hours and hours crafting counter-narratives that are negative with all intent and purpose intended to harm the country’s positive good reputation.”[2]

Events

Homosexual Controversy

In 2002 Mpofu was chained to a fire hydrant by a security guard at a popular Harare night club after being found in a homosexual act with a man in a corridor. He was released after the owner Pearson Mbalekwa – who was a Zanu PF MP at the time – was called to intervene.



