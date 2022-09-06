Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Alum Mpofu"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Alum-Mpofu.jpg|thumb|Alum Mpofu]] '''Alum Mpofu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He collapsed and died on 28 March 2021 in [[Masvingo]]. His death was confirmed by a close family member.
+
[[File:Alum-Mpofu.jpg|thumb|Alum Mpofu]] '''Alum Mpofu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He collapsed and died on '''28 March 2021''' in [[Masvingo]]. His death was confirmed by a close family member.
  
==Career==
+
==Personal Details==
 +
'''Death:''' '''Alum Mpofu''' collapsed at his home in [[Masvingo]] and was rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead some moments later. A close family member said '''Mpofu''''s cause of death was kidney failure. '''Mpofu''' had been unwell since '''2020''' and had been in and out of hospital seeking medical attention. <ref name="N">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/breaking-zanu-pf-mp-alum-mpofu-dies/ BREAKING: Zanu PF MP Alum Mpofu Dies], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
  
Mpofu made an inglorious exit from his brief stint as ZBC CEO in 2002 after he was allegedly caught in a “compromising position with a man” – outing him as a homosexual. He joined the ZBC from the South African Broadcasting Corporation where he headed their strategic research unit. <ref name="Z">Tony Karaombo, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/03/29/patriot-act-championing-zanu-pf-mp-alum-mpofu-dies-after-collapsing-at-home/ ‘Patriot Act’ championing Zanu PF MP Alum Mpofu dies after collapsing at home], ''ZimLive'', Published: March 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
+
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
  
He disappeared from the public eye for years only to resurface as an aspiring Zanu PF legislator in 2018. At the time of his death, Mpofu was a Zanu-PF legislator for Mberengwa South.<ref name="N"/>
+
==Service/Career==
 +
'''Mpofu''' made an inglorious exit from his brief stint as ZBC CEO in '''2002''' after he was allegedly caught in a “compromising position with a man” – outing him as a homosexual. He joined the ZBC from the South African Broadcasting Corporation where he headed their strategic research unit. <ref name="Z">Tony Karaombo, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/03/29/patriot-act-championing-zanu-pf-mp-alum-mpofu-dies-after-collapsing-at-home/ ‘Patriot Act’ championing Zanu PF MP Alum Mpofu dies after collapsing at home], ''ZimLive'', Published: March 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
  
Before his death in March 2021, Mpofu had moved a motion in [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|parliament]] for the introduction of some form of a “Patriot Act” to punish citizens who “make it their duty to spend hours and hours crafting counter-narratives that are negative with all intent and purpose intended to harm the country’s positive good reputation.<ref name="Z"/>
+
He disappeared from the public eye for years only to resurface as an aspiring [[Zanu PF]] legislator in '''2018'''. At the time of his death, Mpofu was a Zanu-PF legislator for [[Mberengwa]] South.<ref name="N"/>
  
==Homosexual Controversy==
+
Before his death in '''March 2021''', Mpofu had moved a motion in [[Parliament]] for the introduction of some form of a “Patriot Act” to punish citizens who “make it their duty to spend hours and hours crafting counter-narratives that are negative with all intent and purpose intended to harm the country’s positive good reputation.”<ref name="Z"/>
  
In 2002 Mpofu was chained to a fire hydrant by a security guard at a popular Harare night club after being found in a homosexual act with a man in a corridor. He was released after the owner [[Pearson Mbalekwa]] – who was a Zanu PF MP at the time – was called to intervene.
+
==Events==
 +
===Homosexual Controversy===
 +
In '''2002''' '''Mpofu''' was chained to a fire hydrant by a security guard at a popular [[Harare]] night club after being found in a homosexual act with a man in a corridor. He was released after the owner [[Pearson Mbalekwa]] – who was a Zanu PF MP at the time – was called to intervene.
  
==Death==
 
  
Alum Mpofu collapsed at his home in Masvingo and was rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead some moments later. A close family member said Mpofu's cause of death was kidney failure. Mpofu had been unwell since 2020 and had been in and out of hospital seeking medical attention.<ref name="N">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/breaking-zanu-pf-mp-alum-mpofu-dies/ BREAKING: Zanu PF MP Alum Mpofu Dies], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 21: Line 24:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Alum Mpofu Biography: Career, Homosexual Controversy, Death -Pindula
+
|title= Alum Mpofu
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Alum Mpofu, Alum Mpofu Death, Alum Mpofu dies, Alum Mpofu died, Alum Mpofu dead, Alum Mpofu biography, Alum Mpofu career
+
|keywords= Alum Mpofu, ZBC, South African Broadcasting Corporation, Mberengwa, Homosexual, Patriot Act
 
|description= Alum Mpofu was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He collapsed and died on 28 March 2021 in Masvingo. His death was confirmed by a close family member.
 
|description= Alum Mpofu was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He collapsed and died on 28 March 2021 in Masvingo. His death was confirmed by a close family member.
 
|image= Alum-Mpofu.jpg
 
|image= Alum-Mpofu.jpg
Line 29: Line 32:
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
+
 
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 14:51, 6 September 2022

Alum Mpofu

Alum Mpofu was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He collapsed and died on 28 March 2021 in Masvingo. His death was confirmed by a close family member.

Personal Details

Death: Alum Mpofu collapsed at his home in Masvingo and was rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead some moments later. A close family member said Mpofu's cause of death was kidney failure. Mpofu had been unwell since 2020 and had been in and out of hospital seeking medical attention. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mpofu made an inglorious exit from his brief stint as ZBC CEO in 2002 after he was allegedly caught in a “compromising position with a man” – outing him as a homosexual. He joined the ZBC from the South African Broadcasting Corporation where he headed their strategic research unit. [2]

He disappeared from the public eye for years only to resurface as an aspiring Zanu PF legislator in 2018. At the time of his death, Mpofu was a Zanu-PF legislator for Mberengwa South.[1]

Before his death in March 2021, Mpofu had moved a motion in Parliament for the introduction of some form of a “Patriot Act” to punish citizens who “make it their duty to spend hours and hours crafting counter-narratives that are negative with all intent and purpose intended to harm the country’s positive good reputation.”[2]

Events

Homosexual Controversy

In 2002 Mpofu was chained to a fire hydrant by a security guard at a popular Harare night club after being found in a homosexual act with a man in a corridor. He was released after the owner Pearson Mbalekwa – who was a Zanu PF MP at the time – was called to intervene.


References

  1. 1.0 1.1 BREAKING: Zanu PF MP Alum Mpofu Dies, NewZimbabwe.com, March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Tony Karaombo, ‘Patriot Act’ championing Zanu PF MP Alum Mpofu dies after collapsing at home, ZimLive, Published: March 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Alum_Mpofu&oldid=120190"