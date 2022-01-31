Alvin "Aluvah" Zhakata is a Zimbabwean nurse. In 2019, Zhakata travelled from Cape Town to Cairo by road. He travelled for 44 days covering 10,000km (6,200-miles) and passing through 8 countries.

Assault

In November 2020, Alvin Zhakata was hospitalized at Parirenyatwa Hospital with broken ribs and a collapsed lung after he was assaulted in Chitungwiza. He had a chest drain.[1]





Cape To Cairo Journey

The journey began on 27 May 2019 on a route passing through South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. He started off with his friend Botha Msila, a South African football fan, who lives near Cape Town, and they hitched lifts or caught buses.

The two were separated when Msila turned back at the Kenya-Ethiopian border as he could not get a visa. Ethiopia only allows online visa applications for travellers by road. Msila returned to Kenya. A South African broadcaster came to his rescue paying for a flight for him from Nairobi to Cairo.

Zhakata walked into Sudan where the security forces were out in force as protesters took to the streets of Khartoum on 30 June demanding an end to military rule. He was detained by police briefly and then released in what he calls a "shaking moment".[2]

Alvin Zhakata arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday 10 July 2019 just six hours before South Africa played against Nigeria in their Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019 quarter-final match.[3]

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) paid Aluvah’s expenses, VVIP ticket and his flight home after the tournament. [4]

Health Problems

In January 2022, Alvin Zhakata was hospitalised in Yaounde, Cameroon after collapsing. He collapsed after the Malawi vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals match. Reports said Zhakata had been diagnosed with a heart condition and was awaiting a Confederation of African Football (CAF) medical official for further guidance.[5]

