In July 2018, Alwin Ngoshi was elected to Ward 12 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1319 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Bindura RDC with 1319 votes, beating Lovemore Chando of MDC Alliance with 323 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

