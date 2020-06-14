Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"

From Pindula
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Amai Dyonne <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | honorific_suffix = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 22:55, 14 June 2020

Amai Dyonne
Dyonne Tanaka Amai Tanaka Dyonne.jpg
Amai Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika Mum.jpg
Amai Dyonne
BornAmina Arab Jessub
(1980-04-25) April 25, 1980 (age 40)
Harare
Alma materHatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
OccupationHotel Manageress, Entrepreneur
Known forCyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
Home townSunningdale, Harare
Spouse(s)Ex. husband - Mike Tafirenyika
ChildrenCyclone Dyonne
RelativesChantel Mungofa
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Amai_Dyonne&oldid=89486"