Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"

Latest revision as of 22:57, 14 June 2020

Amai Dyonne
Dyonne Tanaka Amai Tanaka Dyonne.jpg
Amai Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika Mum.jpg
Amai Dyonne
Native nameShamiso
BornAmina Arab Jessub
(1980-04-25) April 25, 1980 (age 40)
Harare
Alma materHatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
OccupationHotel Manageress, Entrepreneur
Known forCyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
Home townSunningdale, Harare
Spouse(s)Ex. husband - Mike Tafirenyika
ChildrenCyclone Dyonne
RelativesChantel Mungofa
