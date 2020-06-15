Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"
|Amai Dyonne
Amai Dyonne
|Native name
|Shamiso
|Born
|Amina Arab Jessub
April 25, 1980
Harare
|Alma mater
|Hatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
|Occupation
|Model (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
|Known for
|Cyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
|Home town
|Sunningdale, Harare
|Spouse(s)
|Ex. husband - Mhike Tafirenyika
|Children
|Cyclone Dyonne
|Relatives
|Chantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen, Zaidah & Latifah Jessub