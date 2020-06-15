Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"

[[Category:Models]]
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Celebrities]]

Amai Dyonne
Dyonne Tanaka Amai Tanaka Dyonne.jpg
Amai Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika Mum.jpg
Amai Dyonne
Native nameShamiso
BornAmina Arab Jessub
(1980-04-25) April 25, 1980 (age 40)
Harare
Alma materHatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
OccupationModel (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
Known forCyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
Home townSunningdale, Harare
Spouse(s)Ex. husband - Mhike Tafirenyika
ChildrenCyclone Dyonne
RelativesChantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen, Zaidah & Latifah Jessub
