Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"

Latest revision as of 22:10, 24 June 2020
|Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne
Amai ‘PainKiller’ Dyonne
|Native name
|Shamiso
|Born
|Amina Arab Jessub
April 25, 1980
Harare
|Alma mater
|Hatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
|Occupation
|Model (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
|Known for
|Cyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
|Home town
|Sunningdale, Harare
|Children
|Cyclone Dyonne
|Relatives
|Chantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen (Dhafu Korera), Zaidah , Latifah & Arabia Jessub.