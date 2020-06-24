Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"

From Pindula
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Infobox person
 
{{Infobox person
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
| name              = Amai Dyonne <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
+
| name              = Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 
| honorific_suffix  =  
 
| honorific_suffix  =  
 
| image              = [[File:Dyonne_Tanaka_Amai_Tanaka_Dyonne.jpg|thumb|200px|Iyawozve]] [[File:Amai_Dyonne_Tanaka_Tafirenyika_Mum.jpg|thumb|200px|]] <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 
| image              = [[File:Dyonne_Tanaka_Amai_Tanaka_Dyonne.jpg|thumb|200px|Iyawozve]] [[File:Amai_Dyonne_Tanaka_Tafirenyika_Mum.jpg|thumb|200px|]] <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 
| image_size        =200px
 
| image_size        =200px
 
| alt                = Amai Dyonne
 
| alt                = Amai Dyonne
| caption            = Amai Dyonne  
+
| caption            = Amai ‘PainKiller’ Dyonne  
 
| native_name        = Shamiso
 
| native_name        = Shamiso
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
Line 62: Line 62:
 
| children          = [[Cyclone Dyonne]]  
 
| children          = [[Cyclone Dyonne]]  
 
| parents            =  
 
| parents            =  
| relatives          =  [[Chantel Mungofa]], (Sisters)- Noreen (Dhafu Korera), Zaidah & Latifah Jessub
+
| relatives          =  [[Chantel Mungofa]], (Sisters)- Noreen (Dhafu Korera), Zaidah , Latifah & Arabia Jessub.
 
| callsign          =  
 
| callsign          =  
 
| awards            =  
 
| awards            =  

Latest revision as of 22:10, 24 June 2020

Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne
Iyawozve
Amai Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika Mum.jpg
Amai ‘PainKiller’ Dyonne
Native nameShamiso
BornAmina Arab Jessub
(1980-04-25) April 25, 1980 (age 40)
Harare
Alma materHatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
OccupationModel (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
Known forCyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
Home townSunningdale, Harare
ChildrenCyclone Dyonne
RelativesChantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen (Dhafu Korera), Zaidah , Latifah & Arabia Jessub.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Amai_Dyonne&oldid=89763"