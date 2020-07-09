Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"

From Pindula
m
 
Line 78: Line 78:
 
| box_width          =  
 
| box_width          =  
 
}}
 
}}
 +
[[File:Amai Dyonne TambaTamba.jpg|thumb|Amai Dyonne Tamba Tamba]]
  
 
[[Category:Models]]
 
[[Category:Models]]
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Celebrities]]

Latest revision as of 16:13, 9 July 2020

Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne
Iyawozve Paw Paw
Amai Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika Mum.jpg
Amai ‘PainKiller’ Dyonne
Native nameShamiso
BornAmina Arab Jessub
(1980-04-25) April 25, 1980 (age 40)
Harare
Alma materHatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
OccupationModel (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
Known forCyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
Home townSunningdale, Harare
ChildrenCyclone Dyonne
RelativesChantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen (Dhafu Korera), Zaidah , Latifah & Arabia Jessub.
Amai Dyonne Tamba Tamba
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Amai_Dyonne&oldid=90074"