Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"

Latest revision as of 22:58, 9 July 2020

Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne
MaRuwa eNyika
Amai Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika Mum.jpg
Amai Dyonne PainKiller
Native nameShamiso
BornAmina Arab Jessub
(1980-04-25) April 25, 1980 (age 40)
Harare
Alma materHatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
OccupationModel (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
Known forCyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
Home townSunningdale, Harare
ChildrenCyclone Dyonne
RelativesChantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen (Dhafu Korera), Zaidah , Latifah & Arabia Jessub.
Amai Dyonne Tamba Tamba
