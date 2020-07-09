Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"
From Pindula
|
m
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| name = Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image = [[File:Dyonne_Tanaka_Amai_Tanaka_Dyonne.jpg|thumb|200px|
|+
| image = [[File:Dyonne_Tanaka_Amai_Tanaka_Dyonne.jpg|thumb|200px|]][[File:Amai_Dyonne_Tanaka_Tafirenyika_Mum.jpg|thumb|200px|]] <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_size =200px
| image_size =200px
| alt = Amai Dyonne
| alt = Amai Dyonne
|−
| caption = Amai
|+
| caption = Amai Dyonne
| native_name = Shamiso
| native_name = Shamiso
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
|Line 78:
|Line 78:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
[[File:Amai Dyonne TambaTamba.jpg|thumb|Amai Dyonne Tamba Tamba]]
|+
[[File:Amai Dyonne TambaTamba.jpg|thumb|Amai DyonneTamba Tamba]]
[[Category:Models]]
[[Category:Models]]
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
[[Category:Celebrities]]
[[Category:Celebrities]]
Latest revision as of 22:58, 9 July 2020
|Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne
Amai Dyonne PainKiller
|Native name
|Shamiso
|Born
|Amina Arab Jessub
April 25, 1980
Harare
|Alma mater
|Hatfield; Morgan High School, Harare
|Occupation
|Model (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
|Known for
|Cyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
|Home town
|Sunningdale, Harare
|Children
|Cyclone Dyonne
|Relatives
|Chantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen (Dhafu Korera), Zaidah , Latifah & Arabia Jessub.