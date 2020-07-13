Difference between revisions of "Amai Dyonne"
From Pindula
|
m
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 53:
|Line 53:
| opponents =
| opponents =
| boards =
| boards =
|−
| religion =
|+
| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
|Line 60:
|Line 60:
| spouse =
| spouse =
| partner =
| partner =
|−
| children = [[Cyclone Dyonne]]
|+
| children = [[Cyclone Dyonne]]
| parents =
| parents =
| relatives = [[Chantel Mungofa]], (Sisters)- Noreen, Zaidah, Latifah & Rabia
| relatives = [[Chantel Mungofa]], (Sisters)- Noreen, Zaidah, Latifah & Rabia
Revision as of 11:25, 13 July 2020
|Amai ‘Hot Property’ Dyonne
Amai Dyonne PainKiller
|Born
|Amina
Harare
|Alma mater
|Hatfield Primary School, Morgan High School, Harare
|Occupation
|Model (former), Hotel Manageress, Entrepreneur, Beautician
|Known for
|Cyclone Dyonne’s mum & Stunner’s Mother-In-Law.
|Home town
|Sunningdale, Harare
|Children
|Cyclone Dyonne, Kelsea Tadiwa Ayesha,
|Relatives
|Chantel Mungofa, (Sisters)- Noreen, Zaidah, Latifah & Rabia