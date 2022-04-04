Amanda Mugoni is a Zimbabwean actress known for playing the role of Sakina in Studio 263.

Background

Mugoni is married to William Kapfupi.[1]

Acting Career

Just after high school, Mugoni joined Studio 263 as an extra in 2005. Amanda Mugoni played her father in law Charles Kapfupi's lover Sakina in Studio 263. The two defied all cultural norms and kissed on camera.[1]