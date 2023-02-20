In 2018, Nkomo won the [[Zimbabwe Achievers Awards]] Young Achiever of the year award.

Nkomo was born and raised in [[Bulawayo]]. Nkomo started modeling at 14.

'''Amanda Nkomo''' is a UK based Zimbabwean model. She's also a motivational speaker. In 2017 she became Miss World Zimbabwe UK. She is also the founder and host of internet talk show '''#GirlTalk''', which is a social and interactive talk show for girls where they make room for wider conversation when it comes to girl/womanhood networking and promoting collaboration with other creative/entrepreneurial young women on the MadeInZWE snapchat platform.

Awards

In 2018, Nkomo won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Young Achiever of the year award.