Difference between revisions of "Amanda Nkomo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
'''Amanda Nkomo''' is a UK based Zimbabwean model. She's also a motivational speaker. In 2017 she became Miss World Zimbabwe UK. She is also the founder and host of internet talk show '''#GirlTalk''', which is a social and interactive talk show for girls where they make room for wider conversation when it comes to girl/womanhood networking and promoting collaboration with other creative/entrepreneurial young women on the MadeInZWE snapchat platform.
|+
'''Amanda Nkomo''' is a UK based Zimbabwean model. She's also a motivational speaker. In 2017she became Miss World Zimbabwe UK. She is also the founder and host of internet talk show '''#GirlTalk''', which is a social and interactive talk show for girls where they make room for wider conversation when it comes to girl/womanhood networking and promoting collaboration with other creative/entrepreneurial young women on the MadeInZWE snapchat platform.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
and raised in [[Bulawayo]]. Nkomo started modeling at 14.
|−
==Awards==
|+
|+
==Awards==
In 2018, Nkomo won the [[Zimbabwe Achievers Awards]] Young Achiever of the year award.
In 2018, Nkomo won the [[Zimbabwe Achievers Awards]] Young Achiever of the year award.
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwean Diaspora]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Diaspora]]
[[Category:Diaspora]]
[[Category:Diaspora]]
[[Category:Models]]
[[Category:Models]]
Latest revision as of 07:44, 20 February 2023
|Amanda Nkomo
|Born
|Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
|Residence
|United Kingdom
|Known for
|Being a model
Amanda Nkomo is a UK based Zimbabwean model. She's also a motivational speaker. In 2017 she became Miss World Zimbabwe UK. She is also the founder and host of internet talk show #GirlTalk, which is a social and interactive talk show for girls where they make room for wider conversation when it comes to girl/womanhood networking and promoting collaboration with other creative/entrepreneurial young women on the MadeInZWE snapchat platform.
Personal Details
Born: and raised in Bulawayo. Nkomo started modeling at 14.
Service/Career
Awards
In 2018, Nkomo won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Young Achiever of the year award.