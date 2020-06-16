Difference between revisions of "Amanzi Drilling"
|
(Created page with "'''Amanzi Drilling & Irrigation''' is a multi-disciplined drilling & irrigation company which delivers unparalleled quality and services throughout Zimbabwe. Their modern...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:36, 16 June 2020
Amanzi Drilling & Irrigation is a multi-disciplined drilling & irrigation company which delivers unparalleled quality and services throughout Zimbabwe. Their modern fleet and advanced multipurpose drilling rigs, support equipment and experienced personnel; they provide cost effective, professional borehole drilling services.[1]
Contents
Services
Borehole Siting
The first Decision, Once You Have Decided To Drill A Borehole Is Choosing Where The Drilling Is To Be Done ... Amanzi Can Help You with Siting Services.
Borehole Drilling
Borehole Drilling Refes To Drilling and Casing A Hole To Get Access To Water ... Amanzi Provides Complete Service For Commercial or Domestic Use.
Solar Systems
Solar Pumps Are An Energy-Efficient, Environmentally Friendly Way To Pump Water For A Variety Of Purposes, Including Agricultural and Residential Irrigation.
Head Office
336 Herbert Chitepo Av, Harare, Zimbabwe
Contact
+263 714 961 823