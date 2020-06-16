Difference between revisions of "Amanzi Drilling"

Amanzi Drilling & Irrigation is a multi-disciplined drilling & irrigation company which delivers unparalleled quality and services throughout Zimbabwe. Their modern fleet and advanced multipurpose drilling rigs, support equipment and experienced personnel; they provide cost effective, professional borehole drilling services.[1]

Services

Borehole Siting

The first Decision, Once You Have Decided To Drill A Borehole Is Choosing Where The Drilling Is To Be Done ... Amanzi Can Help You with Siting Services.

Borehole Drilling

Borehole Drilling Refes To Drilling and Casing A Hole To Get Access To Water ... Amanzi Provides Complete Service For Commercial or Domestic Use.

Solar Systems

Solar Pumps Are An Energy-Efficient, Environmentally Friendly Way To Pump Water For A Variety Of Purposes, Including Agricultural and Residential Irrigation.

Head Office

336 Herbert Chitepo Av, Harare, Zimbabwe

Contact

+263 714 961 823


