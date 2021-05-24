Difference between revisions of "Amaveni High School"
Amaveni High School is a Day School in Kwekwe, Midlands Province, opened in 1966.
Location
Address: 202 Amaveni, 263 Kwekwe.
Telephone: 055 25143, 055 22716.
Cell:
Email: amavenisecondary@gmail.com.
Web: http://www.amavenihigh.com/ Facebook [1]
History
Amaveni High School was established in 1966. They have produced a group of high quality sports persons.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
