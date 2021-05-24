Difference between revisions of "Amaveni High School"

Amaveni High School is a Day School in Kwekwe, Midlands Province, opened in 1966.

Location

Address: 202 Amaveni, 263 Kwekwe.

Telephone: 055 25143, 055 22716.

Cell:

Email: amavenisecondary@gmail.com.

Web: http://www.amavenihigh.com/ Facebook [1]



History

Amaveni High School was established in 1966. They have produced a group of high quality sports persons.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

