Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma | honorific_suffix = | image = Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma.jpg | image_size...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:55, 13 September 2021

Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma
Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma Biography
Born (1957-10-26) October 26, 1957 (age 63)
NationalityZambian
Occupation
  • Politician
EmployerGovernment of Zambia
Term8 September 2021-Present
Political partyUnited Party for National Development

Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma is a Zambian politician and economist. He is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and was appointed Minister of Defence by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.

Background

Age

Ambrose Lufuma was born on 26 October 1957.[1]

Education

  • Form V
  • BA (Econ)
  • MA (Community & Regional Planning)
  • Certificate in Agriculture and Resource Development
  • Certificate in Managing Development Projects[1]

Political Career

In 2021, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma was elected member of Parliament for Kabompo constituency. He had previously won the 2011 and 2016 elections.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 13, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ambrose_Lwiji_Lufuma&oldid=110341"