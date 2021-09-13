Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma is a Zambian politician and economist. He is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and was appointed Minister of Defence by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.

Background

Age

Ambrose Lufuma was born on 26 October 1957.[1]

Education

Form V

BA (Econ)

MA (Community & Regional Planning)

Certificate in Agriculture and Resource Development

Certificate in Managing Development Projects[1]

Political Career

In 2021, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma was elected member of Parliament for Kabompo constituency. He had previously won the 2011 and 2016 elections.

References