Difference between revisions of "Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma | honorific_suffix = | image = Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma.jpg | image_size...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 106:
|Line 106:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma Biography, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma,
|keywords= Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma Biography, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma.jpg
|image= Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma.jpg
|image_alt= Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma Biography
|image_alt= Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma Biography
Latest revision as of 13:56, 13 September 2021
|Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma
|Born
|October 26, 1957
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zambia
|Term
|8 September 2021-Present
|Political party
|United Party for National Development
Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma is a Zambian politician and economist. He is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and was appointed Minister of Defence by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.
Background
Age
Ambrose Lufuma was born on 26 October 1957.[1]
Education
- Form V
- BA (Econ)
- MA (Community & Regional Planning)
- Certificate in Agriculture and Resource Development
- Certificate in Managing Development Projects[1]
Political Career
In 2021, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma was elected member of Parliament for Kabompo constituency. He had previously won the 2011 and 2016 elections.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 13, 2021