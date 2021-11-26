In 2021, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma was elected member of Parliament for Kabompo constituency. He had previously won the 2011 and 2016 elections.

Background

Lufuma was born in Kawanda village in Kabombo. His father, Raphael Lufuma, and mother, Chisengo, were small-scale farmers who raised nine children. His father died in 1976, the year Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma graduated from high school. Lufuma only visited a city for the first time in 1972 when he was posted to Mpima Seminary for his high school education.[1]

Age

Ambrose Lufuma was born on 26 October 1957.[2]

Education

Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma has the following qualifications:

Form V

BA (Econ)

MA (Community & Regional Planning)

Certificate in Agriculture and Resource Development

Certificate in Managing Development Projects[2]

In 1984, Lufuma got a scholarship to study for his master's degree in planning at Iowa State University of Science and Technology in the United States.[1]

Career

In 1976, after graduating from high school, he underwent military training under the Zambia National Service (ZNS), which was mandatory at the time. He had been sent to a camp in Katete district, Eastern Province. He was later selected to go to the University of Zambia (UNZA) where he studied economics. His first appointment was with National Commission for Development Planning (NCDP) a central planning agency for Zambia. At that time the United National Independence Party (UNIP) had borrowed the national development planning concept from the communist countries. Lufuma, who was employed as an economist, played a pivotal role in the formulation of the country's Third National Development Plan (3NDP). He went around collecting data and later helped in compiling the information to come up with the blueprint for national development. He was later transferred from Lusaka to Solwezi district in North-Western Province, and he played a role in establishing the regional planning offices throughout Zambia.

By 1987, Lufuma had finished his master’s in planning and was back to the provincial planning unit in Solwezi and was promoted as a senior economist. He also acted as chief regional planning officer.

Lufuma was seconded to the German Technical Cooperation (GTZ) as team leader under the integrated rural development programme which mainly focussed on the socio-economic life of people. The programme took him back to Kabombo district where he undertook various developmental programmes.

He later joined the African Development Bank (ADB) in Eastern Province, working on programmes to promote agriculture and infrastructure development.[1]

Political Career

After leaving ADB, Lufuma decided to go back to Kabompo and decided to stand for MP. Lufuma managed to get the seat at the first attempt in 2011.[1]

In 2021, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma was elected member of Parliament for Kabompo constituency. He had previously won the 2011 and 2016 elections.