Ami Faku is a South African musician.

Background

=Real Name

Her real name is Amanda Faku.

Career

Her introduction to the music industry was through the TV talent show The Voice SA in 2017 when she still sang under her real name Amanda Faku. Even though she was eliminated from the competition, she managed to catch the attention of the label Vth Season which she is currently signed to.[1]

She released her debut album Imali on 27 September 2019.