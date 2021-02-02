Some Facebook users went as far as claiming Ami Faku had died in a car accident whilst others claimed she was still fighting for her life. In response to the news of her death, Amu Faku tweeted:

Patience Bambalele, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/entertainment/2020-12-16-ami-faku-on-cloud-nine-as-she-rakes-in-accolades/ Ami Faku on cloud nine as she rakes in accolades], ''Sowetan Live'', Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>

Her single, ''Uwrongo'', featuring [[Prince Kaybee]], [[Shimza]] and [[Black Motion]], made it to the Time Magazine’s 10 Best Songs of 2020. In 2020, Ami Faku was named as the most-streamed female artist in South Africa by Deezer, and one of the Top 200 Young South Africans by the Mail & Guardian.<ref name="S">

In December 2020, she was was presented with Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) certified plaques for her debut album ''Imali'' for going gold. She was also presented with platinum plaques for her singles ''Imali'', ''Ubuhle Bakho'' and ''Inde Lendlela'', while her single, ''Into Ingawe'', featuring [[Sun EL Musician]] achieved a triple platinum plaque.<ref name="S"/>

Ami Faku is a South African musician.

Background

Real Name

Her real name is Amanda Faku.[1]

Career

Her introduction to the music industry was through the TV talent show The Voice SA in 2017 when she still sang under her real name Amanda Faku. Even though she was eliminated from the competition, she managed to catch the attention of the label Vth Season which she is currently signed to.[1]

She released her debut album Imali on 27 September 2019.

Discography

Albums

Imali (2019)

Singles

Lala Ngoxolo ft Emtee (2021)

Awards and nominations

Year Award Category Result 2020 South African Music Awards Female Artist of the Year Won 2020 South African Music Awards Newcomer of the Year Nominated 2020 South African Music Awards Best Afro Pop Album Nominated

Death Hoax

On 2 February 2021, there was a rumour on Facebook that Ami Faku had died. Her fans took to Twitter to criticise Facebook users for making viral the singer’s false death news.

"What the fuck."

[3]