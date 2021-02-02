Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ami Faku"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Ami Faku''' is a South African musician. ==Background== ===Real Name== Her real name is Amanda Faku. ==Career== Her introduction to the music industry was through the...")
 
 
(11 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 3: Line 3:
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
===Real Name==
+
===Real Name===
  
Her real name is Amanda Faku.
+
Her real name is Amanda Faku.<ref name="O"/>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 12: Line 12:
  
 
She released her debut album ''Imali'' on 27 September 2019.
 
She released her debut album ''Imali'' on 27 September 2019.
 +
 +
In December 2020, she was was presented with Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) certified plaques for her debut album ''Imali'' for going gold. She was also presented with platinum plaques for her singles ''Imali'', ''Ubuhle Bakho'' and ''Inde Lendlela'', while her single, ''Into Ingawe'', featuring [[Sun EL Musician]] achieved a triple platinum plaque.<ref name="S"/>
 +
 +
==Discography==
 +
 +
===Albums===
 +
 +
*''Imali'' (2019)
 +
 +
===Singles===
 +
 +
*''Lala Ngoxolo'' ft [[Emtee]] (2021)
 +
 +
==Awards and nominations==
 +
 +
 +
{| class="wikitable sortable"
 +
|-
 +
! Year !! Award !! Category !! Result
 +
|-
 +
| 2020 || [[South African Music Awards]] || Female Artist of the Year || Won
 +
|-
 +
|2020 ||South African Music Awards || Newcomer of the Year || Nominated
 +
|-
 +
| 2020 || South African Music Awards  || Best Afro Pop Album || Nominated
 +
|}
 +
 +
Her single, ''Uwrongo'', featuring [[Prince Kaybee]], [[Shimza]] and [[Black Motion]], made it to the Time Magazine’s 10 Best Songs of 2020. In 2020, Ami Faku was named as the most-streamed female  artist in South Africa by Deezer, and one of the Top 200 Young South Africans by the Mail & Guardian.<ref name="S">
 +
Patience Bambalele, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/entertainment/2020-12-16-ami-faku-on-cloud-nine-as-she-rakes-in-accolades/ Ami Faku on cloud nine as she rakes in accolades], ''Sowetan Live'', Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Death Hoax==
 
==Death Hoax==
 +
 +
On 2 February 2021, there was a rumour on Facebook that Ami Faku had died. Her fans took to Twitter to criticise Facebook users for making viral the singer’s false death news.
 +
 +
Some Facebook users went as far as claiming Ami Faku had died in a car accident whilst others claimed she was still fighting for her life. In response to the news of her death, Amu Faku tweeted:
 +
 +
<blockquote>"What the fuck."</blockquote><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/Ami_Faku/status/1356561183877312513 Ami Faku], ''Twitter'', Published: February 2, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Ami Faku Biogrpahy, Career -Pindula
+
|title= Ami Faku Biogrpahy, Career, Death Hoax -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Ami Faku, Ami Faku death, Ami Faku dies, Ami Faku dead, Ami Faku biography, Ami Faku died, Ami Faku age, Ami Faku boyfriend, Ami Faku husband, Ami Faku married, Ami Faku wedding
 
|keywords= Ami Faku, Ami Faku death, Ami Faku dies, Ami Faku dead, Ami Faku biography, Ami Faku died, Ami Faku age, Ami Faku boyfriend, Ami Faku husband, Ami Faku married, Ami Faku wedding
Line 23: Line 61:
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:South African musicians]]
  
 
[[Category:South African musicians]]
 
[[Category:South African musicians]]

Latest revision as of 13:46, 2 February 2021

Ami Faku is a South African musician.

Background

Real Name

Her real name is Amanda Faku.[1]

Career

Her introduction to the music industry was through the TV talent show The Voice SA in 2017 when she still sang under her real name Amanda Faku. Even though she was eliminated from the competition, she managed to catch the attention of the label Vth Season which she is currently signed to.[1]

She released her debut album Imali on 27 September 2019.

In December 2020, she was was presented with Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) certified plaques for her debut album Imali for going gold. She was also presented with platinum plaques for her singles Imali, Ubuhle Bakho and Inde Lendlela, while her single, Into Ingawe, featuring Sun EL Musician achieved a triple platinum plaque.[2]

Discography

Albums

  • Imali (2019)

Singles

  • Lala Ngoxolo ft Emtee (2021)

Awards and nominations

Year Award Category Result
2020 South African Music Awards Female Artist of the Year Won
2020 South African Music Awards Newcomer of the Year Nominated
2020 South African Music Awards Best Afro Pop Album Nominated

Her single, Uwrongo, featuring Prince Kaybee, Shimza and Black Motion, made it to the Time Magazine’s 10 Best Songs of 2020. In 2020, Ami Faku was named as the most-streamed female artist in South Africa by Deezer, and one of the Top 200 Young South Africans by the Mail & Guardian.[2]

Death Hoax

On 2 February 2021, there was a rumour on Facebook that Ami Faku had died. Her fans took to Twitter to criticise Facebook users for making viral the singer’s false death news.

Some Facebook users went as far as claiming Ami Faku had died in a car accident whilst others claimed she was still fighting for her life. In response to the news of her death, Amu Faku tweeted:

"What the fuck."

[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Sabelo Mkhabela, Meet Ami Faku, the Rising South African ‘Modern Afro Soul’ Artist Who Is Fast Becoming a Household Name, Okay Africa, Published: Retrieved: February 2, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Patience Bambalele, Ami Faku on cloud nine as she rakes in accolades, Sowetan Live, Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
  3. Ami Faku, Twitter, Published: February 2, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ami_Faku&oldid=98475"