Latest revision as of 06:30, 4 February 2021
|Ami Faku
|Born
|Amanda Faku
May 28, 1993
Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
|Residence
|South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Alma mater
|Nelson Mandela University
|Occupation
|Musician; Songwriter; Musician
|Years active
|2017 - Present
Ami Faku is a South African musician, performer and songwriter. Faku rose to fame as a contestant on The Voice SA in 2017 and began getting recognition in the music industry.
Background
She was born in Ezinyoka village at Port Elizabeth. She is of Xhosa ancestry.
Real Name
Her real name is Amanda Faku.
Age
Amu Faku was born on 28 May 1993.
Education
Amu Faku is studying Accounting at Nelson Mandela University.
Career
At the age of 6, Faku had developed a strong love for music. She started singing at a house church which her father pastored and was influenced by church, reggae and hip hop. She later started recording music early 2012 where her producer only lived a few blocks away from her house.
Her introduction to the music industry was through the TV talent show The Voice SA in 2017 when she still sang under her real name Amanda Faku. Even though she was eliminated from the competition, she managed to catch the attention of the label Vth Season which she is currently signed to.[1]
She released her debut album Imali on 27 September 2019.
In December 2020, she was was presented with Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) certified plaques for her debut album Imali for going gold. She was also presented with platinum plaques for her singles Imali, Ubuhle Bakho and Inde Lendlela, while her single, Into Ingawe, featuring Sun EL Musician achieved a triple platinum plaque.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Imali (2019)
Singles
- Lala Ngoxolo ft Emtee (2021)
Awards and nominations
|Year
|Award
|Category
|Result
|2020
|South African Music Awards
|Female Artist of the Year
|Won
|2020
|South African Music Awards
|Newcomer of the Year
|Nominated
|2020
|South African Music Awards
|Best Afro Pop Album
|Nominated
Her single, Uwrongo, featuring Prince Kaybee, Shimza and Black Motion, made it to the Time Magazine’s 10 Best Songs of 2020. In 2020, Ami Faku was named as the most-streamed female artist in South Africa by Deezer, and one of the Top 200 Young South Africans by the Mail & Guardian.[2]
Death Hoax
On 2 February 2021, there was a rumour on Facebook that Ami Faku had died. Her fans took to Twitter to criticise Facebook users for making viral the singer’s false death news.
Some Facebook users went as far as claiming Ami Faku had died in a car accident whilst others claimed she was still fighting for her life. In response to the news of her death, Amu Faku tweeted:
"What the fuck."
References
- ↑ Sabelo Mkhabela, Meet Ami Faku, the Rising South African ‘Modern Afro Soul’ Artist Who Is Fast Becoming a Household Name, Okay Africa, Published: Retrieved: February 2, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Patience Bambalele, Ami Faku on cloud nine as she rakes in accolades, Sowetan Live, Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: February 2, 2021
- ↑ Ami Faku, Twitter, Published: February 2, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021