Ammon Machingambi Mutembwa is a Zimbabwean diplomat and the current Zimbabwe Ambassador to the BENELUX, an economic union comprising three neighbouring monarchies: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and Permanent Representative to the European Union.

Background

Wife

As of January 2015, Ammon Mutembwa is married to Priscilla Mutembwa who served as the chief financial officer of Cargill Cotton Zimbabwe.[1]

Children

Ammon Mutembwa and his wife Priscilla have two daughters, one of whom, Mutsa, attended college on a field hockey scholarship at Indiana University in the United States and went on to win a Rhodes Scholarship in 2009.[1]

Education

Ammon Mutembwa has bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Ibaden in Nigeria and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Westminster in England.[1]

Career

Mutembwa served as a Political Analyst in the President's Office before joining the Zimbabwe Trade Mission in Johannesburg as Counsellor, and the Zimbabwe High Commission in London, as Counsellor.

He served as a political Counsellor in Zimbabwe’s Office of the High Commissioner in London from 1991 to 1994. Mutembwa returned to Zimbabwe in 1994 to work in the office of President Robert Mugabe, first as an undersecretary for policy research and analysis.

Ammon Mutembwa has held several top positions within the Zimbabwean Government such as Head of Evaluation and Political Analysis, Assistant Director Planning and Coordination, Deputy Director Policy Coordination and Director External in the President's Office, where he managed international and security/strategic relations for Zimbabwe.

Immediately prior to his posting in Brussels, Mutembwa headed the Zimbabwean Mission in the United States of America.[2]

Mutembwa presented his credentials as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United States to President Barack Obama on November 18, 2014.[1]

Books

He published a book in 1998 titled Water and the Potential for Resource Conflicts in Southern Africa.[1]



