|description= Amon Madawo is a Zimbabwean pastor and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe. In 2018, he was elected President of AFM in Zimbabwe.

[[File:Amon Madawo.jpg|thumb|Amon Madawo]] '''Amon Madawo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor and a member of the [[Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe]]. In 2018, he was elected President of AFM in Zimbabwe.

'''Amon Madawo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor and a member of the [[Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe]]. In 2018, he was elected President of AFM in Zimbabwe.

Amon Madawo

Amon Madawo is a Zimbabwean pastor and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe. In 2018, he was elected President of AFM in Zimbabwe.

Background

Madawo's parents are pastors.[1]

Wife

Amon Madawo's wife is Catherine Madawo.[1]

Children

Madawo and his wife have 4 children.[1]

Education

In 1989 Madawo enrolled for a diploma in theology with Living Waters Theological Seminary and he was ordained in May 1993. In 2006 he left for the United Kingdom to pursue his master’s degree in Theology.

The are Madawo's qualifications:

Diploma in Theology (LWTS) 1989-1991

Bachelor of Religious Arts Biblical Studies (LWTS) 1998

Masters in Theology (Life Christianity University, UK Branch).

Madawo is also a certified marriage officer since 1999.[1]

Career

Between his graduation and ordination period, he ministered in the rural areas of Inyathi.

After ordination, he pastored in Victoria Falls and later moved to Hwange where he pastored until 1996. In Hwange, he started two churches before moving to Marondera where he started two more churches.

From 1999 to 2019 he pastored at New Life Assembly in Chitungwiza, a church that he also pioneered which grew to more than two thousand members. From 1997 to 2004 he was Provincial Secretary for Chitungwiza East and then rose to become Deputy Overseer of the Province until 2006 when he left for the United Kingdom. While in the UK he also pastored on a part-time basis in Birmingham.

On his return from the United Kingdom in 2007 he continued to pastor at New Life Assembly until May 2019 when he moved to Shiloh Word in Malbereign. During his tenure at New Life, he led in the construction of a 1500 seater auditorium. When he returned from the UK he was then elected Overseer of Chitungwiza East in 2009 and later the same year was also elected the General Secretary of AFM in Zimbabwe, a post he held until November 2018 when he assumed the post of President of AFM in Zimbabwe.

He was elected President in November 2018 at the inception of the AFM in Zimbabwe Amended Constitution after having served as General Secretary from 2009 to November 2018.

Amon Madawo is also a lecturer at Living Waters Theological Seminary and a pastor at Shiloh Word Miracle Centre in Malbereign.[1]