Latest revision as of 16:07, 3 March 2022
|Professor
Amon Murirwa
Prof
|Born
|Amon Murirwa
|Residence
|Harare
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Minister
Amon Murwira is a Zimbabwean academic. He is currently the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development.
Education
Prof Murirwa holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Geography, a Master of Science degree in Environmental Systems Analysis and Monitoring and a PhD in Geo-Information Science (GIS, RS) for Environmental Systems Analysis and Monitoring. [1]
Work Experience
Ecologist responsible for GIS and Remote Sensing applications: Department of Natural Resources, Zimbabwe, 1994-1998.
Membership to other Boards
Fellow: Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences;Member: African Association of Remote Sensing of the Environment (AARSE); Member: Geographical Association of Zimbabwe.
References
- ↑ ‘It’s a goal-getting team’, , Published: 3 December 2017 , Retrieved:4 December 2017