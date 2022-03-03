Pindula

Amon Murwira is a Zimbabwean academic. He is currently the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development.

Education

Prof Murirwa holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Geography, a Master of Science degree in Environmental Systems Analysis and Monitoring and a PhD in Geo-Information Science (GIS, RS) for Environmental Systems Analysis and Monitoring. [1]

Work Experience

Ecologist responsible for GIS and Remote Sensing applications: Department of Natural Resources, Zimbabwe, 1994-1998.

Membership to other Boards

Fellow: Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences;Member: African Association of Remote Sensing of the Environment (AARSE); Member: Geographical Association of Zimbabwe.


References

  1. ‘It’s a goal-getting team’, , Published: 3 December 2017 , Retrieved:4 December 2017
