Difference between revisions of "Amon Mvula"

Amon Mvula was a Zimbabwean-born South African singer. He jointly staged two shows with Buju Banton in Harare and Bulawayo in 1997.

Background

Mvula, who was of Malawi descent, grew up in Kadoma. He attended Kuredza Primary and Munyaradzi Secondary School. His love for music saw him leave school to join a band in Venice Mine, Kadoma. He became a dancer par excellence, danced as he wheel-spinned at the same time spitting fire. Many who lived in Harare in the 1980s may remember a performer along the First Street. The singer, who would perform shirtless, had two main acts; a bicycle wheel spinning act and fire eating, earning the name ‘Dragon Fire’ or ‘Chidyamoto’ (fire eater).[1] Mvula inherited singing and performing skills from his mother, Shelly Mugota, who had a mbira band sponsored by David Whitehead. In 2000, Mvula returned home with a white woman called Athlea, a business consultant and film-maker. He wedded her at Kadoma Magistrates’ Court.

Career

His love for music saw him leave school to join a band in Venice Mine, Kadoma. Mvula took wheel-spinning seriously after he successfully performed for the Zambian Band Orchestra Mangelepa when it toured Kadoma.

His footworks saw him dance for Zhimozhi Jazz Band, Nyaminyami Sounds, Sungura Boys, John Chibadura, Mugaranhehwe Stars, Hurungwe Sounds, Safirio Madzikatire, Khiama Boys and 2 Brigade Signal Band. When he was with Zhimozhi, he recorded his songs that included ‘Nyarara Tombi’, ‘Achimwene’ and 'Rudo'.

One night, a bitter Amon disappeared, skipping the border to South Africa. For five years, his parents had no idea where he had gone. When he arrived in South Africa, he worked in various shops as a chanter to attract customers. During his free time, he performed as a street dancer and eventually joined live bands as a backing vocalist, drummer and dancer. Mvula made a breakthrough and appeared on posters down south. Some women from Kadoma who used to sell their wares in South Africa saw the posters and were pleased to inform his parents that he was alive, performing in Venda, in an area called Turmoil. He was now performing with prominent artists like Thomas Chauke, Peter Teanet and Mahayani Boys.

Awards

His musical talent was recognised in South Africa where he won the Venda Musical Award in 2004, among others.

Death

On June 24 2009 at Harare Central Hospital, Mvula bade the world good bye after a long illness. He was buried in Kadoma.

Trivia

Mvula visited his relatives in Chilazulu Village 5 in Malawi where he became a hit performing his antics. His uncle Jonathan Phiri saw his talent and supported him. He gave him money to buy instruments. However, on returning to Zimbabwe, he squandered the money. It is said he cohabited with a coloured woman called Petty in Hatfield. As the coffers dried, he fell on hard times and was chucked out.





