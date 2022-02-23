In July 2018, Amon Nyanhete was elected to Ward 14 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1335 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Bindura RDC with 1335 votes, beating Benny Chari of MDC Alliance with 499 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

