'''Amos Chibaya''' is a politician, elected to [[parliament]] for [[Mkoba]] constituency.
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Amos Chibaya was born on 5/19/1978 in [[Chibi]].  
'''Born:''' '''19 May 1978''' in [[Chibi]]. <br/>
  
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Service/Career==
 
==Political career==
 
*Chibaya is a founder member of [[Movement for Democratic Change]].  
 
*Chibaya is a founder member of [[Movement for Democratic Change]].  
Line 105: Line 97:
 
*2011: National Youth Executive Member
 
*2011: National Youth Executive Member
  
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Mkoba]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Amos Chibaya''' of Citizens Coalition for Change with 6 809 votes,
* [[William Gondo]] of Zanu PF with 2 613 votes,
* [[Albert Chadoka]] of MDC Alliance with 230 votes,
* [[Malvern Zihapa]] of Federation of African States.
  
==Events==
  
 
==Further Reading==
  
  
 
+
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]][[Category:Politicians]]
 

Amos Chibaya
BornAmos Chibaya
(1978-05-19) May 19, 1978 (age 44)
Chibi
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyMDC - T


Amos Chibaya is a politician, elected to parliament for Mkoba constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 19 May 1978 in Chibi.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Political career

  • Chibaya is a founder member of Movement for Democratic Change.
  • National Deputy Chairman Youths Assembly from 2000- 2011
  • 2011: National Youth Executive Member

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

