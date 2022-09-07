'''Amos Chibaya''' is a politician , elected to [[ parliament ]] for [[Mkoba]] constituency.

'''Amos Chibaya''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Mkoba]] constituency.

'''Born:''' ''' 19 May 1978 ''' in [[Chibi]]. <br/>

Amos Chibaya was born on 5/ 19 / 1978 in [[Chibi]].

−

|+Articles You Might Like

+