[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 13:37, 7 September 2022
|Amos Chibaya
|Born
|Amos Chibaya
May 19, 1978
Chibi
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|MDC - T
Amos Chibaya is a politician, elected to parliament for Mkoba constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 19 May 1978 in Chibi.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Political career
- Chibaya is a founder member of Movement for Democratic Change.
- National Deputy Chairman Youths Assembly from 2000- 2011
- 2011: National Youth Executive Member
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:
- Amos Chibaya of Citizens Coalition for Change with 6 809 votes,
- William Gondo of Zanu PF with 2 613 votes,
- Albert Chadoka of MDC Alliance with 230 votes,
- Malvern Zihapa of Federation of African States.