Latest revision as of 07:34, 7 December 2022
|Amos Chibaya
|Born
|Amos Chibaya
May 19, 1978
Chibi
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|MDC-T then CCC
Amos Chibaya is a politician, elected to parliament for Mkoba constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 19 May 1978 in Chibi.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Political career
- Chibaya is a founder member of Movement for Democratic Change.
- National Deputy Chairman Youths Assembly from 2000- 2011
- 2011: National Youth Executive Member
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mkoba returned to Parliament:
- Amos Chibaya of MDC-T with 10 097 votes or 61.31 percent,
- Dzingirai Zifungo of Zanu PF with 5 327 votes or 32.34 percent,
- Kudakwashe Munengiwa of MDC with 720 votes or 4.37 percent,
- Nevermind Chipezeze of ZAPU with 278 votes or 1.69 percent,
- Venson Tamirepi of UMD with 48 votes or 0.29 percent.
Total 16 470 votes
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:
- Amos Chibaya of Citizens Coalition for Change with 6 809 votes,
- William Gondo of Zanu PF with 2 613 votes,
- Albert Chadoka of MDC Alliance with 230 votes,
- Malvern Zihapa of Federation of African States.