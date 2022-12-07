Pindula

===Political career===
 
*Chibaya is a founder member of [[Movement for Democratic Change]].  
 
*Chibaya is a founder member of [[Movement for Democratic Change]].  
 
*National Deputy Chairman Youths Assembly from 2000- 2011
 
*National Deputy Chairman Youths Assembly from 2000- 2011
 
*2011: National Youth Executive Member
 
*2011: National Youth Executive Member
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mkoba]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Amos Chibaya''' of MDC-T with 10 097 votes or 61.31 percent,
 +
* [[Dzingirai Zifungo]] of Zanu PF with 5 327 votes or 32.34 percent,
 +
* [[Kudakwashe Munengiwa]] of MDC with 720 votes or 4.37 percent,
 +
* [[Nevermind Chipezeze]] of ZAPU with 278 votes or 1.69 percent,
 +
* [[Venson Tamirepi]] of UMD with 48 votes or 0.29 percent.
 +
'''Total 16 470 votes'''
  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Mkoba]] returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Mkoba]] returned to [[Parliament]]:  

Amos Chibaya
BornAmos Chibaya
(1978-05-19) May 19, 1978 (age 44)
Chibi
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyMDC-T then CCC


Amos Chibaya is a politician, elected to parliament for Mkoba constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 19 May 1978 in Chibi.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Political career

  • Chibaya is a founder member of Movement for Democratic Change.
  • National Deputy Chairman Youths Assembly from 2000- 2011
  • 2011: National Youth Executive Member

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Total 16 470 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

