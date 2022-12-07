In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Mkoba]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Venson Tamirepi]] of UMD with 48 votes or 0.29 percent.

* [[Nevermind Chipezeze]] of ZAPU with 278 votes or 1.69 percent,

* [[Kudakwashe Munengiwa]] of MDC with 720 votes or 4.37 percent,

* [[Dzingirai Zifungo]] of Zanu PF with 5 327 votes or 32.34 percent,

* '''Amos Chibaya''' of MDC-T with 10 097 votes or 61.31 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mkoba]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

*Chibaya is a founder member of [[Movement for Democratic Change]].

party = [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T)|MDC-T ]] then [[Citizens Coalition for Change|CCC ]]



Amos Chibaya is a politician, elected to parliament for Mkoba constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 19 May 1978 in Chibi.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Political career

Chibaya is a founder member of Movement for Democratic Change.

National Deputy Chairman Youths Assembly from 2000- 2011

2011: National Youth Executive Member

Events