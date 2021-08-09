

Amos Mahendere is a Zimbabwean musician and music producer. He was a member of Mahendere Brothers before going solo.

Background

Amos Mahendere's father Paul Mahendere died in January 2021. Mahendere succumbed to a chest complication aged 77.[1]

Siblings

He has brothers:

Amos Mahendere also has sisters:

Naume

Ruth (late)

Opah

Wife

Amos Mahendere is married to Noliwe.[2]

Children

Amos Mahendere and his wife Noliwe have four daughters – Lisa, Trish, Happiness (late) and Felicia – and son Joshua.[2]

House

Mahendere has a 15-roomed double storey house in Unit G Extension, Chitungwiza. He said he built the house after he sold over 38000 copies for a dollar.[2]

Career

As A Musician

Mahendere fronted the star-studded family outfit Mahendere Brothers — which included then teenager Michael Mahendere. The group became a household name in the 1990s following the release of their debut album Hupenyu Hwepanyika.

In 2020, Amos Mahendere a single titled Rudimbwa and an album titled Serendipity.[3]

As A Producer

Mahendere told H-Metro that he helped name Mbare Chimurenga Choir which he also produced for. Amos Mahendere also said he helped form Born Free Crew. His career as a music producer started in 2002 when he played a part in the Score Warriors jingle which was penned by Professor Jonathan Moyo.[2]

Mahendere said he helped Kudzi Nyakudya record his song Gadziriro. He said he also helped Fungisai Zvakavapano.[3]

Awards

He has won a number of awards including NAMA for Best Video in 2006, Zimpraise Legacy in 2012, Best Indigenous Group and a Permican at UFIC.

He also produced a number of jingles like Bearers Cheque, Rambai Makashinga by Tambaoga, Zesa Yauya Zvine Power and other jingles for Zanu-PF.[2]

Assault case

On 1 August 2012, Amos Mahendere was sentenced to 210 hours of community service for pointing a firearm at a commuter omnibus driver. He was also found guilty of assaulting the driver and fined US$100.

His co-accused Washington Tapfumaneyi (27) of Unit G and Moses Chonse (26) of Unit N in Chitungwiza were fined US$100 each for assaulting the same kombi driver.

Chitungwiza magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa found Mahendere guilty after a trial that started in May 2012. She sentenced him to eight months in jail but set aside two months on condition Mahendere performs 210 hours of unpaid work. Mahendere started the six-week community service at Makoni District Development Fund.

Charges against Mahendere and his colleagues arose on May 13 2012 in Unit G Extension when Chonse and Tapfumaneyi boarded Nyika’s kombi. A misunderstanding with the conductor arose over the volume of the radio. The two disembarked from the kombi together with the conductor.



They exchanged harsh words, prompting Nyika to disembark from the bus to restrain his conductor. When Chonse and Tapfumaneyi saw Nyika coming, they thought he intended to fight them. Tapfumaneyi held Nyika’s hands, while Chonse punched him in the face.

Mahendere arrived at the scene armed with a pistol and withdrew it before pointing the weapon at Nyika’s chest. He then hit him with the gun’s butt three times on the face. After the assault, Mahendere dragged Nyika into the kombi and removed keys from the ignition, before punching him in the face.[4][5]

