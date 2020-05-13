Difference between revisions of "Amos Munkuli"

In July 2018, Amos Munkuli was elected to Ward 3 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1120 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Binga RDC with 1120 votes, beating Smart Sianchoko Munsaka, independent with 594 votes, Arnold Mudenda of Zanu-PF with 339 votes, Mike Mudenda of PRC with 85 votes and Joeman Muzamba of ZIPP with 40 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]