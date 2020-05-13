Difference between revisions of "Amos Munkuli"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Amos Munkuli''' was elected to Ward 3 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1120 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age,...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:35, 13 May 2020
In July 2018, Amos Munkuli was elected to Ward 3 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1120 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Binga RDC with 1120 votes, beating Smart Sianchoko Munsaka, independent with 594 votes, Arnold Mudenda of Zanu-PF with 339 votes, Mike Mudenda of PRC with 85 votes and Joeman Muzamba of ZIPP with 40 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020