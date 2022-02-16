In July 2018, Amos Nyakunhuwa was elected to Ward 3 Mutasa RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1346 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mutasa RDC with 1346 votes, beating Thomas Pamhare of Zanu PF with 1337 votes, Aluis Mundodzi of PRC with 72 votes, and Pfungwa Mubure of ZIPP with 66 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]