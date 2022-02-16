Difference between revisions of "Amos Nyakunhuwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Amos Nyakunhuwa''' was elected to Ward 3 Mutasa RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1346 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his a...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:49, 16 February 2022
In July 2018, Amos Nyakunhuwa was elected to Ward 3 Mutasa RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1346 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mutasa RDC with 1346 votes, beating Thomas Pamhare of Zanu PF with 1337 votes, Aluis Mundodzi of PRC with 72 votes, and Pfungwa Mubure of ZIPP with 66 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022