In July 2018, Ananias Chigwande was elected to Ward 11 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1723 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Goromonzi RDC with 1723 votes, beating Clayton Mavurume of MDC Alliance with 1248 votes, Marian Makumbe of PRC with 65 votes, and Tarisai Pasipanodya of CODE with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

