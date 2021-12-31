Difference between revisions of "Ananias Chigwande"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Ananias Chigwande''' was elected to Ward 11 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1723 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:34, 31 December 2021
In July 2018, Ananias Chigwande was elected to Ward 11 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1723 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Goromonzi RDC with 1723 votes, beating Clayton Mavurume of MDC Alliance with 1248 votes, Marian Makumbe of PRC with 65 votes, and Tarisai Pasipanodya of CODE with 34 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020