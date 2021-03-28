Difference between revisions of "Ananya"
Background
She was born in Harare before moving to Switzerland to finish high school aged 15. Ananya is Zimbabwean as are her parents and three siblings.[1]
Age
Ananya was born in June, 1999.[1]
Education
She attended Hellenic school, and at 15 years old moved to Switzerland to finish high school. In 2020 she said she was studying Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in New York City.[1][2]
Career
Her music journey started when she was seven years old. Ananya started by learning the guitar and singing with her teachers Victor and Dereck Moyo.[1] She debuted in late 2019 with her first single Aftertaste before releasing her chart-topping second single, Marble Eyes in 2020.[3] For her second single Marble Eyes, Ananya worked with producer Matthew Tryba. She self-produced her debut single Aftertaste.[2]
