Her music journey started when she was seven years old. Ananya started by learning the guitar and singing with her teachers Victor and Dereck Moyo.<ref name="Z"/> She debuted in late 2019 with her first single ''Aftertaste'' before releasing her chart-topping second single, ''Marble Eyes'' in 2020.<ref name="D">Tinashe Sibanda, [https://dailynews.co.zw/ananya-inspired-by-life-experiences/ Ananya inspired by life experiences], ''Daily News'', Published: May 11, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref> For her second single ''Marble Eyes'', Ananya worked with producer Matthew Tryba. She self-produced her debut single ''Aftertaste''.<ref name="N"/>

Her music journey started when she was seven years old. Ananya started by learning the guitar and singing with her teachers Victor and Dereck Moyo.<ref name="Z"/> She debuted in late 2019 with her first single ''Aftertaste'' before releasing her chart-topping second single, ''Marble Eyes'' in 2020.<ref name="D">Tinashe Sibanda, [https://dailynews.co.zw/ananya-inspired-by-life-experiences/ Ananya inspired by life experiences], ''Daily News'', Published: May 11, 2020, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref> For her second single ''Marble Eyes'', Ananya worked with producer Matthew Tryba. She self-produced her debut single ''Aftertaste''.<ref name="N"/>

Ananya born Ananya Kouds is a Zimbabwean musician, actor, fashion designer and model based in the United States.

Background

She was born in Harare before moving to Switzerland to finish high school aged 15. Ananya is Zimbabwean as are her parents and three siblings.[1]

Age

Ananya was born in June, 1999.[1]

Education

She attended Hellenic school, and at 15 years old moved to Switzerland to finish high school. In 2020 she said she was studying Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in New York City.[1][2]

Career

Her music journey started when she was seven years old. Ananya started by learning the guitar and singing with her teachers Victor and Dereck Moyo.[1] She debuted in late 2019 with her first single Aftertaste before releasing her chart-topping second single, Marble Eyes in 2020.[3] For her second single Marble Eyes, Ananya worked with producer Matthew Tryba. She self-produced her debut single Aftertaste.[2]

Discography

Singles

Aftertaste (2019)

(2019) Marble Eyes (2020)



