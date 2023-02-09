Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Anastancia Ndhlovu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with " ==Service/Career== In the '''2013''' Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Z...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:04, 9 February 2023


Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Midlands
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Angela Tofa Emma Muzondiwa Anastancia Ndhlovu
Lillian Hundivenga Teti Banda Tariro Mtingwende
Angeline Khumalo Muchaneta Mpofu Philina Zhou
Stella Chazuza Lina Muza Tionei Melody Dziva
Vonai Sibanda Emilia Chamunogwa Perseviarence Zhou
Esther Chigwikwi Jesca Bheka Vongai Zengeya
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Anastancia_Ndhlovu&oldid=123011"