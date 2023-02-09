Difference between revisions of "Anastancia Ndhlovu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with " ==Service/Career== In the '''2013''' Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Z...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Service/Career==
==Service/Career==
|Line 8:
|Line 14:
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
|-
|-
|−
| [[Angela Tofa]] || '''[[Emma Muzondiwa]]''' || '''
|+
| [[Angela Tofa]] || '''[[Emma Muzondiwa]]''' || '''Anastancia Ndhlovu'''
|-
|-
| [[Lillian Hundivenga]] || '''[[Teti Banda]]''' || '''[[Tariro Mtingwende]]'''
| [[Lillian Hundivenga]] || '''[[Teti Banda]]''' || '''[[Tariro Mtingwende]]'''
|Line 20:
|Line 26:
| [[Esther Chigwikwi]] || [[Jesca Bheka]] || [[Vongai Zengeya]]
| [[Esther Chigwikwi]] || [[Jesca Bheka]] || [[Vongai Zengeya]]
|}
|}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
Revision as of 10:08, 9 February 2023
Anastancia Ndhlovu was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Midlands Province.
Personal Details
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
|MDC–N
|MDC–T
|Zanu PF
|Angela Tofa
|Emma Muzondiwa
|Anastancia Ndhlovu
|Lillian Hundivenga
|Teti Banda
|Tariro Mtingwende
|Angeline Khumalo
|Muchaneta Mpofu
|Philina Zhou
|Stella Chazuza
|Lina Muza
|Tionei Melody Dziva
|Vonai Sibanda
|Emilia Chamunogwa
|Perseviarence Zhou
|Esther Chigwikwi
|Jesca Bheka
|Vongai Zengeya