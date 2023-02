No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Anastancia Ndhlovu''' was elected to [[parliament]] in '''2013''' as a woman’s proportional member for [[Midlands Province]].

Anastancia Ndhlovu was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Midlands Province.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

