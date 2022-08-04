We will not get our attention diverted by agents of the country’s detractors. Their attacks give us more inspiration to stay focused. We keep our eyes on the ball. I know President Mnangagwa as a great and principled leader, father, teacher and strict disciplinarian.</blockquote>

On 26 October 2018, barely a year after having been expelled from ZANU-PF, Ndhlovu was re-admitted to the party. <ref name="Chronicle">, Paidamoyo Chipunza, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zanu-pf-re-admits-anastancia-ndlovu/ Zanu-PF re-admits Anastancia Ndlovu], Published: 26 October 2018, Retrieved 04 August 2022</ref>

On 19 November 2017, Ndhlovu was among several other ministers and top ZANU-PF officials who were fired from the party for belonging to a faction known as [[G40]].<ref name="The NewsHawks">, Brenna Matendere, [https://thenewshawks.com/mnangagwa-did-not-rape-me-says-former-zanu-pf-minister/ Mnangagwa did not rape me, says former Zanu PF minister], Published: 30 July 2022, Retrieved 04 August 2022</ref> Some of the ZANU-PF officials fired alongside Ndhlovu were:

Anastancia Ndhlovu is a Zimbabwe politician and ZANU-PF member and the director for Economic Affairs at the party's headquarters in Harare. She is a former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. [1]

Background

Anastancia Ndhlovu was born on 6 October 1980 in Shurugwi.

Education

Anastancia Ndhlovu attended Chards Wraith Primary School.

She holds a Master of Science in Development Studies (MDS) Degree

Political career

Between 2000 to 2002 she was the Branch Secretary of Midlands State University.

Between 2002 to 2004 Secretary for Indigenisation and Empowerment, Midlands Province, and from 2005 to 2009 National Secretary for Administration.

From 2009 Ndhlovu was a part of the Central Committee, for [[ZANU PF]] and Secretary for Land Reform and Resettlement in the Youth League.

On 19 November 2017, Ndhlovu was among several other ministers and top ZANU-PF officials who were fired from the party for belonging to a faction known as G40.[2] Some of the ZANU-PF officials fired alongside Ndhlovu were:

On 26 October 2018, barely a year after having been expelled from ZANU-PF, Ndhlovu was re-admitted to the party. [3]

Events

In July 2022, Ndhlovu denied claims by Australian-based Zimbabwean citizen Susan Mutami that she was raped by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when she was a minor.

Mutami alleged that Mnangagwa "used to sleep with Annastancia Ndovu, the late Melody Dziva when they were minors too." In response to the allegations, Ndhlovu said:

To start with, I was never a child parliamentarian as she alleges. I joined Zanu PF while at Midlands State University when I was 19 years old, which means I was already an adult. I became an MP at 27. So her (Mutami) reports are utter nonsense. She must also let Dziva rest in peace. We will not get our attention diverted by agents of the country’s detractors. Their attacks give us more inspiration to stay focused. We keep our eyes on the ball. I know President Mnangagwa as a great and principled leader, father, teacher and strict disciplinarian.