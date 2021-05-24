Difference between revisions of "Anderson Adventist High School"

Anderson Adventist High School of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church is in Gweru, Midlands Province. Anderson is a multicultural, boarding school, where boys and girls receive education of the heart, hand and head. Based on the underlining credo, “Victoria Fide”, which is Latin for “Victory by Faith”, this Adventist Education philosophy aims at training pupils to become useful citizens in this life.

Location

Address: P. O. Box 833, Gweru.

Telephone: +263 54 223 424, 221 864, 226 485. Fax: +264 54 223 424

Cell:

Email: info@andersonadventist.ac.zw.

Web: http://andersonadventist.ac.zw/, Facebook [1].



History

The world-wide Seventh-day Adventist Church founded Anderson School in 1950.

Mr Billy Caxton Mukasvanga has led Anderson Adventist High School since 2012.

