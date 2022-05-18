Andile Mpisane has a daughter named Flo with [[DJ Sithelo| DJ Sithelo Shozi ]]<ref name="SW"> Philani Mzila, [https://sundayworld . co.za/news/andile-a-dad-and-his-mom-is-not-happy/ Andile a dad, and his mom is not happy], ''Sunday World'', Published: May 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref> <ref name="Z">[https://zalebs.com/top-of-the/andile-mpisane/ncooh-andile-mpisane-spoils-his-baby-girl Ncooh! Andile Mpisane Spoils His Baby Girl], ''ZAlebs'', Published: November 19, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021 </ref> On 15 May 2022, Mpisane and his wife Tamia welcomed their first son Miaandy.<ref name="Daily">Phuti Mathobela, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/dailysun/celebs/mamkhize-welcomes-new-bundle-of-joy-20220515 MaMkhize welcomes new bundle of joy], ''Daily Sun'', Published: May 16, 2022, Retrieved: May 18, 2022 </ref>

Andile Mpisane has a daughter named Flo with DJ Sthelo Shozi.<ref name="Z">[https://zalebs.com/top-of-the/andile-mpisane/ncooh-andile-mpisane-spoils-his-baby-girl Ncooh! Andile Mpisane Spoils His Baby Girl], ''ZAlebs'', Published: November 19, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

He is married to [[ Tamia Louw ]].<ref name=" Daily "/>

Andile's girlfriend is [[ DJ Sithelo|DJ Sithelo Shozi ]] . The two began dating in 2018 according to unnamed sources .<ref name=" SW " > Philani Mzila, [https://sundayworld.co.za/news/andile-a-dad-and-his-mom-is-not-happy/ Andile a dad, and his mom is not happy], ''Sunday World'', Published: May 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021< / ref >

Andile's mother is [[Shauwn Mkhize]] and his father is [[Sbu Mpisane]]. His parents divorced.<ref name="I">[https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/andile-mpisane-airs-familys-dirty-laundry-30941408 Andile Mpisane airs family's dirty laundry], ''IOL'', Published: August 18, 2019, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref> His sister is well known fitness bunny [[Sbhale Mpisane]].<ref name="C">Sandisiwe Mbhele, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/2376386/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-19-year-old-psl-team-chair-andile-mpisane/ 5 Things you need to know about 19-year-old PSL team chair Andile Mpisane], ''Citizen'', Published: October 28, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

Andile's mother is [[Shauwn Mkhize]] and his father is [[Sbu Mpisane]]. His parents divorced.<ref name="I">[https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/andile-mpisane-airs-familys-dirty-laundry-30941408 Andile Mpisane airs family's dirty laundry], ''IOL'', Published: August 18, 2019, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref> His sister is well known fitness bunny [[Sbhale Mpisane]].<ref name="C">Sandisiwe Mbhele, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/2376386/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-19-year-old-psl-team-chair-andile-mpisane/ 5 Things you need to know about 19-year-old PSL team chair Andile Mpisane], ''Citizen'', Published: October 28, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>



Andile Mpisane is a South African artist, reality star and former football player. In 2020 he was appointed chairperson of Royal AM FC at just 19 years old, making him the youngest chair in PSL history.

Background

Andile's mother is Shauwn Mkhize and his father is Sbu Mpisane. His parents divorced.[1] His sister is well known fitness bunny Sbhale Mpisane.[2]

Wife

He is married to Tamia Louw.[3]

Children

Andile Mpisane has a daughter named Flo with DJ Sithelo Shozi[4][5] On 15 May 2022, Mpisane and his wife Tamia welcomed their first son Miaandy.[3]

Career

Before venturing into music and business, Mpisane was a midfielder, playing for Royal Eagles in 2018. On his debut, the team won 4-0.[2]

Music

In April 2020, Andile Mpisane released his second single Umcimbi. The song features Distruction Boyz and Madanon. His first single Uyangqhaska featured DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa. The two singles were released under Mpisane's Royal AM Entertainment which also distributes his music.[6]

Discography

Singles

Umcimbi ft Distruction Boyz and Madanon (2020)

ft Distruction Boyz and Madanon (2020) Uyangqhaska ft DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa

Royal AM Foundation

He also founded the Royal AM Foundation which by 2020 had created more than 30 job opportunities around Durban.[6]

Videos

Andile Mpisane - Umcimbi ft Madanon and Distruction Boyz (Official Music Video)

Andile Mpisane ft Jumbo Inkosi